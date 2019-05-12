× 4 teens involved in rollover on steep road near airport; 1 sent to hospital

ST. GEORGE — An SUV with four teenage occupants rolled after the driver reportedly took a curve too fast, leaving one youth injured Saturday evening. The St. George News reports.

Shortly before 7 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a rollover reported on Airport Road to the west of St. George Regional Airport near Copper Cliffs Drive involving a blue Subaru hatchback, St. George Police Officer Travis Fincher said.

One of the teen occupants was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance with minor injuries.

