3 Questions with Bob Evans: child abuse survivor and now victim advocate Sean Escobar

Posted 10:55 pm, May 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58PM, May 12, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY -- Bob Evans talks with Sean Escobar, an advocate for fighting child abuse victims. Escobar came forward years after being abused by a prominent LDS filmmaker. His recording exposed the truth of the abuse and ended up helping another innocent victim get justice.

He sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

  1. Why is sexual abuse so jarring and invasive?
  2. Where are you in the healing process?
  3. How would you dissuade potential child sex abusers?

The full interview with Sean Escobar can be seen below:

