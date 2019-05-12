3 Questions with Bob Evans: child abuse survivor and now victim advocate Sean Escobar

SALT LAKE CITY -- Bob Evans talks with Sean Escobar, an advocate for fighting child abuse victims. Escobar came forward years after being abused by a prominent LDS filmmaker. His recording exposed the truth of the abuse and ended up helping another innocent victim get justice.
He sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions.
- Why is sexual abuse so jarring and invasive?
- Where are you in the healing process?
- How would you dissuade potential child sex abusers?
The full interview with Sean Escobar can be seen below:
"3 Questions with Bob Evans" is now available to podcast listeners! iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | RSS