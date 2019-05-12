100-year-old woman proves it’s ‘never too late’ by zip lining

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANA -- A woman fulfilled a life-long dream Friday, proving that age is no reason to miss an adventure.

Margaret Platner celebrated her 100th birthday in March.

When staff at her living facility asked her how she wanted to mark the milestone, she told them about her wish to go zip lining.

She finally got the chance to fly through the trees in Indiana Friday.

"You did it, honey," her friend said, "You made it in!"

She said it took some physical therapy to get strong enough, but she did it.

Platner said she hopes it's a reminder that it's never too late to accomplish your goals.