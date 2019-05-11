Utah State Fairpark is the latest site to be considered for a year-round public market

SALT LAKE CITY — The city’s redevelopment agency is still looking for a home for a year-round public market.

Now, the city is looking at the Utah State Fairpark. For years now, downtown boosters have tried to push the concept of a year-round public market (previous locations thrown around include in the Rio Grande neighborhood). The agency said this is the first time the Fairpark grounds have been considered.

The Downtown Alliance hosts a weekly farmer’s market at Pioneer Park from June to October, and a smaller market during the winter in the Rio Grande Building.

A year-round market, the RDA said, would be similar to Seattle’s popular Pike Place Market or Detroit’s Eastern Market.

A public open house will be held on May 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Zion Building on the Utah State Fairpark grounds to get community feedback. A survey is also being conducted here.