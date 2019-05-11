× Police investigate train derailment in Heber

HEBER, Utah – Police responded to an “emergency situation” Saturday morning after a Heber Valley Railroad train derailed.

In a Facebook post, the Heber City Police Department said the train derailed at 650 South 800 West.

According to Tammy Thacker with Heber City Police, the train derailed in a spot where the tracks switch.

After investigation, it appeared the tracks didn’t connect completely which may have caused the train to derail.

There were no injuries reported.

If you are traveling in Heber, police ask that you avoid the area.