Motorcycle rider in critical condition, airlifted after I-15 crash

LAYTON, Utah — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to the hospital Saturday after suffering critical injuries in a crash.

The crash occurred on southbound I-15 at Layton Parkway, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The offramp and right lane were closed as a result.

The rider suffered critical injuries and was transported by air to the hospital, UHP tweeted at about 4:30 p.m.

Troopers say reckless driving is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.