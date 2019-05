Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROMONTORY SUMMIT -- Actors, historians and members of the public are gathering at Promontory Summit to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Golden Spike.

Friday's events are the latest in a round of celebrations marking the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

Fox 13's Lexie Johnson spoke to actors participating in the reenactments as well as a historian and others, see the video above for a look at the festivities.