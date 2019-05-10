× Utah Jazz name new general manager, executive vice president

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have the promotions of two members of its front office to new leadership roles.

Justin Zanik was named the team’s general manager and Dennis Lindsey was named the new executive vice president.

“We are excited for these promotions as they further enable Dennis to provide executive leadership and overall strategic vision for Jazz basketball operations and give Justin the opportunity for greater impact on our organization. As one of the brightest young executives in the league, Justin will be responsible for the day-to-day operations. Their leadership allows us to work collectively toward our championship goals,” said Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz, in a statement posted on the NBA website.

