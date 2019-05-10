Two sweet boys need new homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today we have two Pets of the Week: Ricky and Chris.

They are currently in the same foster home, but can be adopted on their own or together.

Ricky is a three-year-old tan and black chihuahua min pin. He's good with other dogs and is house-trained and knows how to use the doggy door. He's a sweetheart, but can be shy when he first meets new people.

Chris is a three-year-old chocolate and tan chihuahua. He's a very sweet boy and good with other dogs and all people. He's also doggy door trained.

Both Ricky and Chris are neutered and current on all of their vaccinations and chipped.

If you're interested in adopting one or both of them, fill out an application on line at hearts4paws.org.