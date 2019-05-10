Salmon in garlic butter sauce cooked in a Smith-Crown Co. kitchen

Budah visited Smith-Crown Co. where he learned you can cook an entire meal with the Miele Combi-Steam Oven.
John Wallace, owner and kitchen specialist, shared the recipe for salmon in garlic butter sauce with asparagus and rice. The prep work is easy and you can have dinner on the table in a half hour!
Salmon in garlic butter sauce
Salmon fillets
4 cloves garlic, minced
6 Tbsp. light brown sugar
1/2 tsp. dried oregano
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
1/2 tsp. dried rosemary
salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
1 lemon, halved
chopped parsley for garnish
preheat oven to 400F
Grease a sheet pan with cooking spray
Rub minced garlic over each fillet. set aside
In a mixing bowl, whisk together melted butter, brown sugar, oregano, thyme and rosemary
pour the butter mixture over the salmon
take half of a lemon and squeeze over everything then season with salt and pepper.
place the sheet pan in the oven and cook for 15 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork and internal temperature is 145F degrees
remove from oven and garnish with parsley
serve with lemon slices
John used the Miele DGC6700-1 to make the meal. It has hundreds of features including: steam, convection bake, canning, reheating, broiling, dehydrating, sterilizing, self cleaning and more.
Smith-Crown Co. has been in business since 1947 and is a one-stop shop for everything Miele - sales, service, installation, warranties, soaps, detergents and chemicals. They also sell and service all vacuums.
You can find them at 1941 South 1100 East in Salt Lake City, Utah or by visiting: smithcrown.com.