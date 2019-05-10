Salmon in garlic butter sauce cooked in a Smith-Crown Co. kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah visited Smith-Crown Co. where he learned you can cook an entire meal with the Miele Combi-Steam Oven.

John Wallace, owner and kitchen specialist, shared the recipe for salmon in garlic butter sauce with asparagus and rice. The prep work is easy and you can have dinner on the table in a half hour!

Salmon in garlic butter sauce

Salmon fillets

4 cloves garlic, minced

6 Tbsp. light brown sugar

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dried rosemary

salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

1 lemon, halved

chopped parsley for garnish

preheat oven to 400F

Grease a sheet pan with cooking spray

Rub minced garlic over each fillet. set aside

In a mixing bowl, whisk together melted butter, brown sugar, oregano, thyme and rosemary

pour the butter mixture over the salmon

take half of a lemon and squeeze over everything then season with salt and pepper.

place the sheet pan in the oven and cook for 15 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork and internal temperature is 145F degrees

remove from oven and garnish with parsley

serve with lemon slices

John used the Miele DGC6700-1 to make the meal. It has hundreds of features including: steam, convection bake, canning, reheating, broiling, dehydrating, sterilizing, self cleaning and more.

Smith-Crown Co. has been in business since 1947 and is a one-stop shop for everything Miele - sales, service, installation, warranties, soaps, detergents and chemicals. They also sell and service all vacuums.

You can find them at 1941 South 1100 East in Salt Lake City, Utah or by visiting: smithcrown.com.