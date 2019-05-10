× Ragnar Zion Trail relay race canceled due to weather

ORDERVILLE, Utah — The Ragnar Zion Trail relay race was canceled Friday morning due to weather conditions.

A spokesman for Ragnar told FOX 13 that flash flood warnings and continual rains in the area made the courses too dangerous for runners, Ragnar crew and volunteers.

The race had been scheduled to begin Friday and end Saturday. Ragnar designated three courses that promised views overlooking Zion National Park.

About 5,000 people had registered to participate in the event.