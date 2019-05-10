× Panguitch Dam running over; police keeping an eye on spring thaw

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah – The Panguitch Dam is running over but the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t mean catastrophic flooding is imminent.

Sheriff James D. Perkins Jr. said if the weather stays the same, things will be fine.

He added sandbags were prepared months ago and they are keeping an eye out on mountain snow and how quickly things warm up.

So far, things have been gentle, according to Perkins Jr., and he hopes it continues.

Panguitch Creek is full, so there is nowhere else for the snow to go he added.