My Mom’s Sunday Brownies

Serves 12-16

1 ½ cups (3 sticks) melted butter

3 cups sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

5 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees (325 degrees if using a glass pan). Grease a 9x13 pan. In a large bowl using a whisk, stir together the butter, sugar, and vanilla until well combined. Switch to a wooden spoon, add eggs one at a time and stir until fully blended before adding the next egg. Add flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt and stir until everything is completely combined and smooth. Pour mixture into the prepared pan (if you ask my mom, leave a healthy amount of batter behind in the bowl) and bake for about 40-50 minutes.

