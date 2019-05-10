Max Facts: Moms feeling frazzled have a great excuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are a mom, and you feel frazzled, you have every reason to feel that way.

That’s an easy conclusion from a study the Pew Center just updated for the Mother’s Day weekend.

Pew looked at numbers from 1965 and 2016 and on average they found mothers in 1965 did nine hours of paid work, 32 hours of housework and 10 hours of childcare per week.

In 2016 those numbers were 25 hours of paid work, 18 hours of housework, and 14 hours of childcare.

In other words, Mom’s today are sacrificing free time and housework for their children and their careers.