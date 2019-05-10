Fire destroys cabin in Parley’s Canyon

Posted 9:35 pm, May 10, 2019, by

PARLEY'S CANYON, Utah – A cabin in the Mount Aire community off Interstate 80 in Parley's Canyon was destroyed by a fire Friday night.

Unified Fire responded to the fire just after 6:00 p.m. and said the private, single-lane canyon road prevented them from sending more than two engines to the fire.

"I think it took a while to be noticed," said UFA spokesman Matthew McFarland. "Nobody was home at the time, which was good because nobody's been injured – no pets, no people, nor any firefighters were injured in the process."

Crews were able to use a 37,000-gallon water tank to fire the flames; the cabin was a total loss and the cause is under investigation, according to UFA.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.