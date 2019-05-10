× Crews respond to fire in basement of Sandy home

SANDY, Utah — Crews contained a fire that broke out in the basement of a home in Sandy early Friday morning.

Chief Bruce Cline of the Sandy City Fire Department said units responded to the area of 1500 East and Hidden Valley Drive around 3:30 a.m.

A passerby had spotted smoke and called firefighters, who arrived to find the fire burning in the basement.

“It’s a difficult fire to put out because it’s in the basement,” Cline said. “Our No. 1 priority now is just firefighter safety. With the collapse of the floor, we don’t want to send anybody in with the potential of them falling in and getting hurt.”

Cline said the home appears to have been empty when the fire began. They aren’t yet sure where the residents are.

The cause and extent of the damage have not yet been determined.