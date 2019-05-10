Budah visits the Fred Hayes State Park at Starvation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starvation Reservoir has been called a lot of things, including "Little Lake Powell". But it has a new name with a big legacy. It's now known as Fred Hayes State Park at Starvation.

The late Fred Hayes was the director and he did so much to inspire people to visit the park, and get excited about coming to Starvation that this is a way to honor his memory. Hayes' goal was to provide the best recreational experience for families on land and water.

Budah took a boat tour of the reservoir, and one of the highlights was the Freedom Bridge, where Highway 40 crosses the water.

While on the water, it's important to keep safety in mind. Park Ranger Dillon Gill gave him some reminders about life vests. It is required that every person on a boat has a life vest, and children 13 and younger have to wear one at all times.

There's also fun to be had on the shores of Starvation. Find a secluded campsite and one of four primitive and two developed campgrounds. Bring in your off-highway vehicle and ride on trails, walk on slacklines or go geochaching. You can also try the 3D archery course. Budah got to see that first hand and learned you should think of it as a golf course, where you follow along and try your hand at archery.

For more information please visit: stateparks.utah.gov.