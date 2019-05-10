× Evacuations lifted after bomb threat in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah —Evacuations at The Shoppes at Zion and other nearby businesses have been lifted after a bomb threat in St. George Friday afternoon.

St. George Police spokeswoman Tiffany Atkin said the threat was called in near 130 Red Cliffs Dr., close to a Starbucks and Carl’s Jr. restaurant.

Atkin said the bomb threat forced evacuations at both of those businesses, as well as some of the shops at the southern end of The Shoppes at Zion.

