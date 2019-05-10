Baby boomers embracing oxygen tanks – for scuba diving

SALT LAKE CITY – Most mornings, Velma and Helen are here in their bathing suits for water volleyball. But today, they're going bigger. While most seniors try to avoid being hooked up to an oxygen tank, these gals signed up for it.

