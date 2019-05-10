Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda's Mother's Day Recipe: 'Hidden Veggie' Breakfast Muffins

By Amanda Jones

This is a healthy choice for the conscious Mom in your life. I started making this recipe as a way to get more veggies into both mine and my family's diets on the go. My 4-year-old gets sick of his morning smoothies (let's face it, so do I) so I like to mix it up by serving these "chocolate muffins" for breakfast - that's what my son calls them, but they don't have that much chocolate in them. They are actually hidden-veggie muffins with a banana-bread base that just happen to have chocolate chips, too. Sometimes I change up the "veggie" from pumpkin puree to zucchini. With the chocolate chips and natural sweetness of the banana, these are absolutely kid-approved, even for picky preschoolers!

Ingredients

• 1 cup organic Pumpkin Puree (or you can substitute a cup of shredded zucchini as your veggie)

• 2-3 mashed organic Bananas

• 1 stick organic Butter, melted

• 2 organic Eggs

• 1/2 cup Honey

• 1 tsp Vanilla

• 1 1/2 tsp Cinnamon

• 1/4 tsp Nutmeg

• 2 cups organic Whole Wheat Flour or Einkorn (ancient grain) Flour

• 1 tsp Baking Soda

• 1/4 tsp Salt

• up to a cup of dark chocolate chips

Instructions

1- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare a tray of muffins with paper liners.

2- In a large bowl mix pumpkin, mashed bananas, eggs, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg until smooth.

3- In separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt.

4- Slowly stir in dry ingredients into wet ingredients until well blended. Add the chocolate chips last, if you choose.

5- Pour batter into muffin cups. Bake in oven for about 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. You'll have enough to make a few trays of muffins.

6- Take muffins out of pan and let cool individually on wire rack. Store in airtight container.

Details

Prep time: 15 mins Cook time: 1 hour Total time: 1 hour 15 mins Yield: about 15 muffins