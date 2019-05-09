× What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: Ultra Runners: A Journey to the Edge of Human Endurance with Author Adharanand Finn

WHY!!?? That’s the question that comes to my mind when I hear about 100 mile runs. Any running race longer than a marathon (26.2 miles) is considered an ultra run or an ultra race. While it sounds downright insane to a lot of people, it’s a genuine phenomenon with races through deserts, over mountains or just around and around the same track or city block. And if you’re like me, maybe there’s a corner of your mind where you’re intrigued with the idea of learning how far you can really go. Adharanand Finn tried, and found out, and he shares his story.

