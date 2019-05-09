× What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: Tequila the drink, the town, the symbol, the book!

Tequila has been through a lot of transformation…not so much the drink itself, whose distillers pride themselves on consistent quality through the years. The transformation has been in it’s role in Mexican and world culture. Alternately appreciated as the refined beverage of the hacienda and derided as an elixir of iniquity with body-shot fueled spring breaks. Sociologist Marie Sarita Gaytan guides us through the history and meaning of Tequila as we sample some common varieties. She’s the perfect person for the job because she wrote the book, Tequila, Distilling the Spirit of Mexico .

