What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: American Sumo
What exactly is Sumo? Why do people participate?
This week four American Sumo wrestlers sit down to talk about why they chose a sport most of us think of as a curiosity from Japan. Trent Sabo has won silver and bronze at the world amateur championships. Cornelius Booker is the reigning American Lightweight champ. Heavyweight Mark Naas is in his first year in the sport. Carl Papalardo is 51 and no longer competing after several injuries.
