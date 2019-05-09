× Wasatch High placed on lockdown

HEBER CITY, Utah — Wasatch High School in Heber City was placed on lockdown Thursday morning due to a nearby investigation by local law enforcement.

“Students remain securely in their classrooms while all classwork and activity continues as scheduled,” a Facebook post from Wasatch County School District said.

Parents are asked not to come to the high school to pick up students as the school will be inaccessible until the lockdown is lifted.

