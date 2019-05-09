Ogden man saves woman after cow-involved car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah – A woman is recovering after crashing into a cow in Ogden Monday night, but it may have been a different story if it weren't for a heroic young man who was in the right place at the right time.

On Monday night around 10:00 p.m., Bailey Simank was driving along 5300 West in Ogden when he heard a loud noise.

"I see a truck come flying by and end up hitting the bar ditch and rolling over," Simank said.

Simank said the woman hit a cow.

"The cow was black and it was late at night," he said.

Without a second thought, he jumped into action.

"I went out there and helped her out. I don't know. If it was me I'd want somebody to stop and help," Simank said.

The vehicle was in the ditch, submerged in water, but he managed to pull her out. Then he called his mom, Cynthia Surrage.

"He was just panicked and didn't know who to call and I know what to do in those situations so mom was the first call," Surrage said.

Then he called 911.

"She was pretty shook up. Panicked," Simank said.

The woman didn’t speak English, but luckily Surrage is bilingual and was able to talk to her and calm her down while they waited for the ambulance to arrive.

“Where she was hurting, where her injuries were. I was checking her out, trying to keep her calm. Put a blanket on her to keep her warm,” Surrage said.

Luckily, she walked away with minor injuries.

“I was expecting the truck to look way worse than it did,” Simank said.

However, the really lucky part of this story was that Simank was in the right place at the right time and willing to step in and help.

"Had nobody witnessed it or seen it happen it could've been hours if not the next morning until somebody may have found her because you couldn't see her vehicle at all upside down in the bar ditch," Surrage said.

FOX 13 spoke with the son of the victim and he said she's still in some pain, but incredibly grateful. She's a private person and didn't want to share her story publicly, but she does plan on reaching out to the family and thanking them, once she's fully healed.