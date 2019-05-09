Monkey Bread recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jon Absey from the Mascot Miracles Foundation joined us to talk about upcoming events and share a recipe kids or dads can make for Mother's Day.

Founded in 2013, the Mascot Miracles Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps children who have serious illness through professional, college and corporate mascots; by creating and attending events, and parties; and bring smiles to those children in unthinkable situations.

There are two events coming up... the first one on Thursday, May 9 at 6:30 pm for the movie 'Resilience and the Last spike'. The movie is about an 11-year-old adventurer, "Rizzy O'Neil) (aka Resilience), who is separated from her family while in pursuit of a mysterious local legend. She faces intense heat, thirst, treacherous terrain, deadly creates and more. The movie was filmed in Utah with local cast and crew. 100 free seats have been made available to MMF kids and their immediate family members on a first come-first served basis. To reserve your seats click here.

The second event is the 3rd Annual Mascot Miracles Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, June 29. You can find more at MascotMiraclesFoundation.org.

Monkey Bread

3 containers of buttermilk biscuits

Cinnamon and sugar mix

1 cup of Brown Sugar

1 Stick butter

2 T milk

1 t vanilla

1 bundt pan

Combine to make caramel mix...

1 cup of Brown Sugar

1 Stick butter

2 T milk

1 t vanilla

*Melt together but don't boil... (Some people may want to add nuts and or cherries to the bundt pan before adding the Caramel mix... WE Don't)

*You can slightly grease your bundt pan

Take the 3 containers of buttermilk biscuits and cinnamon and sugar them

Pour half the caramel in the bottom of the pan

Arrange the cinnamon and sugar biscuits upright

Pour the rest of the caramel over the "top" of the placed biscuits

Bake for 30 min. at 350 let bread cool before flipping them on a plate.