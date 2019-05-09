Lime and Tequila Marinated Steak Burritos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marinade:

2 limes, juiced

2 tablespoons tequila

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon sugar or honey

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Steak Burrito Ingredients

1 1/2 lbs. sirloin

2 cup refried beans

2 cups cooked rice

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

6 large flour tortillas (10-inch diameter), warmed

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Toppings:

Shredded Cheese

Guacamole

Pico de Gallo

Sour Cream

Shredded Lettuce

Chopped Tomatoes

Chopped White Onions

Chopped Cilantro

Whisk 6 marinade ingredients (through crushed red pepper) together with salt and pepper in small bowl. Place steak and marinade in a large sealable plastic baggie. Once sealed, turn and shake bag to fully coat steak. Marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Remove steak from sealable baggie; discard marinade. Cook steak on greased skillet or grill over medium heat to desired doneness. Note: Use a meat thermometer; for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Let steak rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Cut into thin slices.

Combine the beans, rice, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper in a medium microwavable bowl. Mix well. Heat in the microwave on high for 4-5 minutes, stirring a couple times.

To assemble, divide the steak, beans and rice in each large tortilla leaving 1-1/2-inch border on right and left sides. Add desired toppings. Fold right and left sides of tortilla over filling. Fold bottom edge up over filling and roll up tightly. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council