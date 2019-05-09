× Layton PD searching for missing 27-year-old woman

LAYTON, Utah – The Layton Police Department is searching for Angelica Quintana Carrillo, who was last seen leaving her Layton residence on foot early March 6.

The 5-foot-1, 27-year-old woman has not been in contact with friends or family since March 6.

She has brown eyes and browns hair and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unknown.

Police said Carrillo has disappeared for weeks at a time before but had always come back.

Police added they investigated various leads in April but nothing came from them and now they are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Layton Police at 801-497-8300 and reference case #19-04521.