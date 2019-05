Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Audience Engagement Specialist Daniel Schaffer blew our minds with a few tricks he had up his sleeve!

You can be in the audience to see him work his magic in person. Daniel will be at the Utah Mom Show on Friday, May 10 from 5 to 6 pm and on Saturday, May 11 6 to 7 pm at the Mountain America Expo center. To see a full schedule click here.

To learn more about Daniel visit his website: DanielSchafferConnects.com.