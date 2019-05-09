5 Places to take mom for Mother’s Day from Salt Lake Foodie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joined us with five places to take mom on Sunday for Mother's Day.

Toscano - Draper

"Toscano always impresses me and the Mother's Day brunch menu just released sounds amazing. Who wouldn't love Caramel Apple French Toast or Crab cake Benedict. I've yet to try any of these special items but I'm sure they will impress. Plus the atmosphere is amazing, it pretty much a greenhouse", says Chase.

Bambara - Salt Lake City

Chase says "One of my all time favorite brunches downtown. The Beef Short Rib Hash always impresses! A close second is the Deep Fried French Toast, they use Baguette Batons dipped in a Vanilla Whiskey Batter! Your view from the gorgeous restaurant is main street SLC."

Hoppers - Fort Union

"Hoppers is a gift to the Fort Union area! The Sunday brunch is amazing! They don't have a special menu for Mother's Day but their menu is always special. My two go to favs are the Oscar Benedict and the Chili Verde Omelette. Get here early! They get packed on Mother's Day", recommends Chase.

Gardner Village - West Jordan

Grand America - Salt Lake City

Chase says, "Gardner Village and Grand America have been family favorites for as long as I can remember. We rotate between them often. They have something for everyone and if buffets are more your style they are your spot. I usually spend my time between the chocolate waterfall and the shrimp at either! Gardner Village get here early as the line is LONG! No reservations. Grand America MAKE reservations."

