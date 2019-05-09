3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: France Davis

France Davis came to Utah in 1972 to fulfill a one year teaching fellowship at the University of Utah. But he wound up staying to become the Pastor and Chief Administrator of Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City.

As you might guess.. life for a black man in the very Caucasian Utah.. was interesting to say the least. After being active in the civil rights movement in the 1960’s, he brought his sense of social justice to an area of the country that hadn’t had much experience with it. And, like so many other places in the United States, it still needs help.