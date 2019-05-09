× 16-year-old babysitter arrested after 4-month-old infant found injured

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested and booked into juvenile detention after police found a 4-month-old girl with injuries consistent with child abuse on Wednesday, according to West Valley City Police.

Police said they performed CPR on the child at Shadowbook Apartments until fire personnel arrived and transported her to Jordan Valley West Medical Center.

She was then transported by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Medical Center.

Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley City Police said they received the call just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and their next steps will be guided by what happens with the injured 4-month-old girl.

“We wait to see what happens with the child,” Burke said. “If the child survives the injuries, then obviously we look at crimes that direction. If the child doesn’t [survive], then we look at homicide charges.”

Police said both families have been cooperating with authorities.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family here.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.