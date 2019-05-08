× What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: An Economist Walks into a Brothel, a conversation with Allison Schrager

Brothels, paparazzi, Cinnabon big wigs and felons…What do they all have in common? They all provide excellent examples of people dealing with risk to varying degrees of success. Allison Schrager is an economist who decided to spend some time in all of these worlds in order to write a very entertaining handbook for those of us who are not that good at figuring out when it’s worth taking that big step. Oh, and I got a great assist from my son Jackson!

