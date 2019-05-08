× Water line break in Bountiful

UPDATE: Police have closed an additional lane due to the water line break.

The water department is shutting down another lane westbound due to the water line break. Take 200 W to 1000 N or Center street to go around the 400 N 500 W intersection. — BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) May 8, 2019

Original story continues below.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – A water line break at 400 North and 500 West is affecting westbound 400 North traffic, according to Bountiful City Police.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported an incident at the address at 3:25 p.m. and the center lane of 400 North was closed.

Est. Clearance Time: 4:21 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 8, 2019

Police added adjacent lanes retain their purpose when a lane is closed and they could issue citations for turning from a straight lane.

Keep in mind, when a turn lane is blocked, adjacent lanes retain their original purpose. You could be cited for turning from a straight lane. If you need to go a certain way, go straight through the intersection and make a U turn or take an alternate route. — BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) May 8, 2019

Police added the city’s water department is on the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.