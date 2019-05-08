Water line break in Bountiful
UPDATE: Police have closed an additional lane due to the water line break.
Original story continues below.
BOUNTIFUL, Utah – A water line break at 400 North and 500 West is affecting westbound 400 North traffic, according to Bountiful City Police.
The Utah Department of Transportation reported an incident at the address at 3:25 p.m. and the center lane of 400 North was closed.
Police added adjacent lanes retain their purpose when a lane is closed and they could issue citations for turning from a straight lane.
Police added the city’s water department is on the scene.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.