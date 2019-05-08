× Salt Lake semitruck catches fire; damage estimated at $150,000

SALT LAKE CITY – A semitruck caught fire Wednesday morning and damaged multiple other trucks, according to Salt Lake City Fire.

Officials said they received the call around 5:00 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the truck when they arrived at the scene.

“Once we were able to get a better assessment of it, we did realize the fire had not extended to the structure and that is was only semi trucks there were four total units that were damaged; two semitrucks were a total loss,” said Salt Lake City Fire Captain Adam Archuleta.

Damage is estimated at around $150,000 and investigators said evidence showing a transient may have been using a heating or cooking source before the fire started was found.