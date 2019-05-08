Man critically injured during assault at Salt Lake City apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A man is in critical condition after an assault at a Salt Lake City apartment complex, and another man is being interviewed by police.

Salt Lake City Police were called to the Sunrise Metro apartments near 600 South and 500 West around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man living in the building approached security to report he had a "conflict" in his room with another man. Security personnel responded to that room.

"...They found our victim covered in blood—blood all over the apartment," said Lt. Dave Cracroft with Salt Lake City. Police. "He had been beaten severely. That man was transported up to University Hospital. He is in very critical condition, he's in really rough shape,"

Cracroft said the man who reported the incident remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

"He stayed," Cracroft said. "We have him up at the police station now for an interview. That's really all we know at this point. Not sure what has occurred or why, other than we have a man that's been assaulted."

The Sunrise Metro apartments is subsidized housing for those who were previously homeless.