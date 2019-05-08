Make Ruthie’s BLT Alfredo Pasta to give the cook a break on Mother’s Day

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie stopped by to share her favorite recipe for Mother's Day.
"This recipe is a family favorite, it's delicious and simple enough that anyone make it to surprise/impress mom on Mother's Day!"
BLT Alfredo Pasta Recipe
Ingredients
• 4 slices organic bacon, 1/4 inch sliced
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 2 tablespoons onion, small diced
• 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic, minced
• 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
• 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
• 1 1/4 cups cream
• 1 cup parmesan, shredded
• 3 cups tomato; small diced, divided
• 4 servings whole grain linguini; prepared to directions
• Toppings:
• 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
• 3/4 cup parmesan, shredded
• tomato
• cooked bacon
Instructions
1. In large fry pan cook bacon until crispy; reserve 1 tablespoon of drippings and discard the remaining.
2. Add 1 tablespoon butter to drippings, melt, and saute onion for 1-2 minutes; stirring.
3. Add garlic; cook 1 minute.
4. Add cream, 1 cup parmesan cheese, and turn heat to medium low; stir to incorporate.
5. Add fresh herbs and 2 cups diced tomato; simmer 3-4 minutes.
6. Serve over prepared pasta with cilantro, tomato, and bacon toppings.
7. Enjoy our BLT Alfredo Pasta Recipe!
Learn more by visiting cookingwithruthie.com.