Make Ruthie’s BLT Alfredo Pasta to give the cook a break on Mother’s Day

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie stopped by to share her favorite recipe for Mother's Day.

"This recipe is a family favorite, it's delicious and simple enough that anyone make it to surprise/impress mom on Mother's Day!"

BLT Alfredo Pasta Recipe

Ingredients

• 4 slices organic bacon, 1/4 inch sliced

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 2 tablespoons onion, small diced

• 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

• 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

• 1 1/4 cups cream

• 1 cup parmesan, shredded

• 3 cups tomato; small diced, divided

• 4 servings whole grain linguini; prepared to directions

• Toppings:

• 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

• 3/4 cup parmesan, shredded

• tomato

• cooked bacon

Instructions

1. In large fry pan cook bacon until crispy; reserve 1 tablespoon of drippings and discard the remaining.

2. Add 1 tablespoon butter to drippings, melt, and saute onion for 1-2 minutes; stirring.

3. Add garlic; cook 1 minute.

4. Add cream, 1 cup parmesan cheese, and turn heat to medium low; stir to incorporate.

5. Add fresh herbs and 2 cups diced tomato; simmer 3-4 minutes.

6. Serve over prepared pasta with cilantro, tomato, and bacon toppings.

7. Enjoy our BLT Alfredo Pasta Recipe!

Learn more by visiting cookingwithruthie.com.