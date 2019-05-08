× Gas leak forces mandatory evacuations in Alpine

ALPINE, Utah – A construction crew struck a 2-inch natural gas line Wednesday and forced evacuations in Alpine, according to Lone Peak Fire District officials.

Lone Peak Fire officials said they went door-to-door in the evacuation area, which stretches from 500 North to 700 North on Main Street and from Main Street to Grove Drive.

Dominion Energy is at the scene, according to officials, and evacuations are expected to last for the next two-to-three hours.

Lone Peak crews on scene of a natural gas leak in Alpine. Mandatory evacuation from 500-700 North Main, on Pioneer from Main to Grove Drive. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NbY6xFl7S5 — Lone Peak Fire (@lonepeakfire) May 8, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.