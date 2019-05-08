Director gives us a preview of new made-in-Utah film, ‘Resilience’ coming soon to theaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The movie, "Resilience and the Last Spike" was filmed entirely in Utah with local actors and crew. It opens at all Megaplex theaters on May 10, 2019. We got a sneak peek from director Brian Finn.

"Resilience and the Last Spike" is about an 11-year-old adventurer named Resilience "Rizzy" O`Neil and her family camping and exploring the remote Utah desert. While Rizzy is trying to discover for herself the mystery of a lost treasure, she is violently separated from her family, and must now face the wild expanse of the desert in order to find help. She faces intense heat, thirst, hunger, treacherous terrain, deadly creatures, turbulent weather, all in a land designed to crush the living. Rizzy must call on all her wits, strength, skill, and faith to beat the clock and save her family, and just maybe, a piece of history too!

Samples of Brian's work can be viewed at aoemedia.tv.

You can also find him on Facebook and Instagram.