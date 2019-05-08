Corner Canyon’s Jamie Connell wins 5A golf title after 8-hole playoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Jamie Connell from Corner Canyon and Whitney Banz from West had an epic playoff in the 5A girls high school state golf championship, with Connell winning the playoff with a birdie on the 8th playoff hole.

Connell and Banz both finished tied for the lead at 5-over par after the second round. They both made bogey on the first playoff hole, but then matched each other with six straight pars before Connell won it with the winning birdie.

Timpview won the team title and Corner Canyon finished second.