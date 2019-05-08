× Bonanza Campout cancels 2019 event over licensing issues

HEBER CITY, Utah — An annual festival dedicated to music, art and camping will not be held this year.

Bonanza Campout announced the decision to cancel due to licensing and permit issues.

“Due to being denied the necessary licensing and permits from Wasatch County and the Utah DABC (Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control), Bonanza Campout has made the decision to cancel this year’s event.

The 2019 event had been scheduled to be held June 21-23 in Heber City.

Those who had previously purchased tickets can expect a refund.

“We are truly grateful for all of the support we’ve seen over the years from our fans and are committed to honoring the community that has bolstered the development of Bonanza Campout and helped to create something truly unique to Utah. We understand that without you, none of this would be possible,” a statement from the event’s organizers said.