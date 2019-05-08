× Ace Hardware owners ‘saddened’ by man’s death but stand by employees’ actions

SALT LAKE CITY — The owners of an Ace Hardware store offered condolences for the man who died after being tackled and detained by employees.

“We are saddened by the event that occurred outside our store” last Thursday, a written statement said, but added that they believe the employees “acted lawfully.”

The statement said that Mischa Ryan Cox threatened employees and bystanders with a stolen pry bar after shoplifting from the store near 400 South and 600 East. Two employees and two bystanders tackled him, then detained him until officers arrived, police said.

Officers saw that Cox had “medical issues from being detained,” Salt Lake City Police Det. Michael Ruff said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

“It was an unfortunate situation for all involved, and we are deeply saddened by the outcome. We offer

our condolences and deepest sympathy to the individual’s family and friends,” the statement reads.