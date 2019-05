× Woman, 27, critically injured in Provo shooting

PROVO, Utah β€” A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a Provo home Tuesday.

Provo Police spokeswoman Sgt. Nisha King said it happened around 4 p.m. at a home near 370 E Center St.

King said one suspect in custody and the victim has been taken to Utah Valley Hospital.

No one else was home at the time.

FOX 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Watch FOX 13 for updates.