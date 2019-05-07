Utah Jazz announce new group of players to take part in pre-draft workouts

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz announced a new group of players that will participate in pre-draft workouts in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft.

The workouts will be held Wednesday May 8 at the team’s practice facility, Zions Bank Basketball Campus.

The workouts are not open to the public.

Six players will work out for Jazz Vice-president of Player Personnel, Walt Perrin, and the Jazz basketball staff.

They are Tyus Battle, a 6’6″ wing from Syracuse; Mamadi Diakite, a 6’9″ big from Virginia; T.J. Gibbs,a 6’3″ guard from Notre Dame; Dewan Hernandez, a 6’11” big from Miami (Florida); Matt Mooney, a 6’3″ guard from Texas Tech; and Brandon Randolph, a 6’6″ wing from Arizona.