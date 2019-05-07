Three Utah moms get picked up in a limo, showered with early Mother’s Day Gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah – With Mother’s Day coming right up, the Fox 13 Dream Team had something special in mind for three mothers.

Aubree Murray of Orem is a dedicated mother of two who was also instrumental in supporting her brother Brenn in his battle against addiction.

Kristie Edelman or Riverdale runs a day care. In addition to caring for her own family, Kristie’s husband Casey says she goes above and beyond for her clients—helping other parents at all hours with difficult situations.

Kellie Larson of West Jordan has four kids and is going to school to become a teacher. Her mother Vickie says she’s the ‘glue’ that holds her family together across generations, including tending to relatives in poor health.

All three women were surprised when they got a knock on the door and Fox 13’s Big Budah asked them to step into a limousine.

Watch the video to see what happened.

Sponsored by:

Mountain America Credit Union

Woodside Homes Utah

Smith's Food and Drug

Glamour Gels in Sandy