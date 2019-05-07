Street corn recipe to celebrate the upcoming Heritage Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heritage Festival in Ogden is celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad and is being held in conjunction with the Spike 150 event. While not everyone will be able to make it out to Promontory (tickets are sold out), Ogden's Heritage Festival is free and open to the public, including the historic Steam Meet hosted by Union Pacific bringing the 844 "Living Legend" and 4014 "Big Boy" steam engines nose to nose at Union Station.

The driving of the Golden Spike took place at Promontory Summit 150 years ago on May 10. 2019. Beehive Cheese has named their first cheese "Promontory" as a celebration of their local heritage too.

Beehive Cheese will be onsite at the Ogden Heritage Festival, selling their Promontory Cheese Curds and other great cheeses. This elote recipe is a quick and easy way to add flair to an outdoor BBQ whether you're celebrating the 150th or you're just gathering with friends this summer. Beehive loves to say "make friends with cheese;" they hope you'll come make friends with them and pick up this recipe idea and some cheese at the Heritage Festival this weekend.

Heritage Festival in Ogden is Thursday, May 9 through Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Historic 25th Street is full of activities, vendors (like Beehive), a beer garden and historic performances. A full schedule is available at goldenspike2019.com and visitors are encouraged to check shuttle options for best/easiest access.

RECIPE:

ELOTE- GRILLED STREET CORN

Vegetable oil for brushing

4-6 ears of corn husked

1/2 c. Mexican crema or mayo

1/2 c. finely shredded Red Bute Hatch or Big John's Cajun cheese

1 lime cut into wedges

Salt and pepper to finish

Heat a gas grill to high or build a medium-hot charcoal fire.

Brush your husked corn with a thin coating of vegetable oil. Place corn on the grill and cook evenly by rotating the corn every 2-3 minutes. The corn should be slightly charred and fully cooked after 8-10 minutes.

Brush or roll the corn in the crema.

Sprinkle the cheese to fully cover the corn.

Salt and pepper as desired.

Garnish with a squeeze of lime for an acidic kick.

Serve with your favorite summer pilsner.