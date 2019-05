Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Salt Lake Tribune is moving toward becoming a nonprofit operation, rather than a for profit newspaper.

Owner, Paul Huntsman, confirmed lawyers have approached the IRS about the change.

The move would be a first for a legacy newspaper and comes less than a year after the newsroom laid off a third of its staff.

Fox 13 is a content partner with the Salt Lake Tribune.

You can read the Tribune's coverage here.