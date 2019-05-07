× Multiple students injured, 2 suspects in custody in shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Authorities said “multiple students” were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a school in suburban Denver.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said two suspects are in custody and there is “tentatively” a third suspect in the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch.

“They’re still clearing the school, so we don’t know that yet,” she said. “And we have multiple students that have been injured.”

Nicholson-Kluth said authorities don’t know at this point if the suspected shooters were students.

“This is still an active shooter situation,” she said.

The STEM School is K-12 and has about 1,800 students, she said. It is located about seven miles from Columbine High School, which is located in Littleton, Colorado.

On April 20, 1999, two students killed 12 of their classmates and one teacher in a mass shooting at Columbine High.