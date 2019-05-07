× Megaplex Theatres announce ‘MegaPass’ monthly movie subscription

SALT LAKE CITY — Megaplex Theatres will now let customers see two movies each month for a $14.95 monthly subscription.

Both tickets can be used for the same show and may be purchased in advance. Luxury, 3D, IMAX, DBOX and other formats are included but some exclusions include marathon events, double features or other special events or engagements.

The subscription also includes 15% off on concessions and six $1 off tickets per order. The subscription requires a 6-month commitment, billed monthly.

Megplex announced the new pass in an email to customers sent Tuesday.

Full details are available on a FAQ page, here.