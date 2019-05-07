Logan man dies from beating after being accused of sexual assault on a CVTD bus

LOGAN, Utah — 62-year-old Michael Fife of Logan has died after being struck shortly after being accused of a sexual assault aboard a Cache Valley Transit District bus.

According to a news release from the Logan Police Department, the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on April 23.

A 16-year-old girl called her 17-year-old brother and told him the man had sexually assaulted her.

Minutes later, the brother met Fife as he exited the bus near 300 South 100 West in Logan.

He assaulted Fife who fell to the ground and suffered head injuries when he hit the sidewalk.

While Fife lay unconscious on the sidewalk, the suspect fled on foot.

Fife was taken to McKay-Dee hospital where he died of his injuries on April 27.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the CVTD bus.

It showed Fife walking past the girl, but no sexual assault took place, according to the news release.

The Cache County Attorney’s office is investigating the case.

Because those involved are juveniles, no names have been released at this time.

A gofundme page has been established to help pay funeral expenses for Fife.

Its organizer asks people to “help lay big Mike to rest.”